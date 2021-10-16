"Only Punk and I knew what it was going to be" – Backstage details on CM Punk's AEW debut

The AEW debut of CM Punk was a huge spectacle. Tony Khan recently revealed how he planned out CM Punk's debut and disclosed who all knew he was heading for AEW.

It's been over two months since CM Punk made his phenomenal debut for AEW in Chicago, but the wrestling world is still not over it.

Since his debut, Punk has been on a winning streak. The Best in the World has won all four of his matches for Tony Khan's brand. Punk is not only a great addition to AEW's talent pool but has also boosted the company's financial aspects.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox about Punk's debut in Chicago. Tony revealed that only he and Punk knew about the plan. Before his arrival, no one was sure that Punk signed for AEW.

However, a Darby Allin promo just weeks before the debut had fans delighted. Khan talked about Darby's promo and said that it was his idea:

We teased it a little more with Darby’s line. Only Punk and I knew what it was going to be,” Khan said. “We sat down and worked out this plan. I had this line for Darby, and then I was at TV. I gave it to him for his promo, and he was with Sting, so they knew. When they said it, the whole wrestling world exploded. Things have never been the same for AEW,” said Tony Khan.

CM Punk defeats Matt Sydal on the latest edition of AEW Rampage

The latest episode of AEW Rampage began with a mega match between CM Punk and Matt Sydal. Both former WWE Superstars showcased great performances. The duo had great chemistry, thanks to their history. In the end, Punk won the match by hitting the GTS on Sydal.

No one can deny CM Punk's impact on AEW. Tony Khan knows it's just the start of something special, and the boss is loving what he's getting from The Best in the World.

