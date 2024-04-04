AEW President Tony Khan reveals shocking reason why he released popular tag team

Tony Khan revealed the reason why he released a popular tag team from the company.

The Boys (Brent and Brandon Tate) have been a popular tag team in Ring of Honor. The two made a name for themselves when they started teaming with Dalton Castle. They would accompany Castle on his way to the ring. Their gimmick was quite flamboyant, which is what helped them get over with the fans.

Despite their popularity, The Boys haven't been seen in a match at ROH since January of this year, leaving many to question what has happened to them. On the other hand, Dalton Castle has made a few appearances without The Boys, causing a lot of fans to ponder further.

Recently, AEW released a bunch of wrestlers from its roster, and it was revealed that The Boys had also been let go, leaving fans more confused. On a recent media call for ROH: Supercard of Honor, All Elite President and CEO Tony Khan commented on the reason behind The Boys' release from the company by saying that they didn't show up for work on more than one occasion.

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Boys following their release from Tony Khan's promotion.

