AEW President Tony Khan seemingly takes a cheeky dig at WWE RAW's record low viewership this week

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to seemingly take a swipe at WWE RAW's lowest viewership in months for this week's edition.

Khan has a well-known tendency to reference and sometimes mention WWE in any way possible. Just recently, at the AEW All Out media scrum last September 4, he went off about the sports entertainment giant making an event during Labor Day Weekend, claiming his company used to be the only one doing so.

The extravaganza was called Clash of the Castle, which happened on September 3 and coincided with the All Out event. During the post-show presser, the AEW CEO exclaimed that he would not "sit back and take that f***ing shit" from WWE.

This week's edition of RAW drew only 1.59 million viewers, their lowest since July 4. It was due to heavy competition with NFL's Monday Night Football games on ESPN (Tennessee Titans versus Buffalo Bills) and ABC (Minnesota Vikings versus Philadelphia Eagles).

Taking to Twitter, Khan didn't waste an opportunity to take a jab at the Stamford-based promotion. He posted a GIF that said, "Are You Ready For Some Football?," seemingly referencing Monday Night's lowest viewership in the Triple H era so far.

Check out his tweet below:

While WWE's upper brass, led by Triple H, didn't really respond to Khan's comments, it would be interesting to see if the superstars would react to this latest shot fired by the latter.

Fans commented on AEW President Tony Khan's swipe at WWE RAW ratings

The 39-year-old executive's recent tweet was quickly stormed by reactions from the Twitter wrestling faithful.

A couple of users wondered if Tony Khan's tweet was a jab at RAW ratings and suggested that the CEO should put his AEW Dynamite on Mondays.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @TonyKhan Is this a diss at the raw ratings ? Please put dynamite on mondays and they would barely do 700k against Mnf. @TonyKhan Is this a diss at the raw ratings ? Please put dynamite on mondays and they would barely do 700k against Mnf.

Daniel Scott Pomerance @danpom @TonyKhan Put Dynamite on a Monday night and let’s see how that does 🤡 @TonyKhan Put Dynamite on a Monday night and let’s see how that does 🤡

Meanwhile, this user had an interesting two cents for the President of All Elite Wrestling.

TimD1214 @TimD1214 @TonyKhan Do you need a hug 🤗? You truly try everything you can to get @WWE attention. Did @TripleH not say hi to you backstage one day? Focus on your crappy product and football team. Stay away for the big leagues. You aren’t even as good as @IMPACTWRESTLING or @MLW @TonyKhan Do you need a hug 🤗? You truly try everything you can to get @WWE attention. Did @TripleH not say hi to you backstage one day? Focus on your crappy product and football team. Stay away for the big leagues. You aren’t even as good as @IMPACTWRESTLING or @MLW

Another user highlighted that Khan's obsession with the sports entertainment company is at an all-time high, to the point that he can consider himself a fan.

Bonnie @ibrokenheartt @TonyKhan your obsession with wwe is already on another level, just say you're a fan @TonyKhan your obsession with wwe is already on another level, just say you're a fan

Lastly, someone asked a question about when was the last time WWE was spiteful on social media.

donnie (GUNTHERs chop dummy) @donniethee @TonyKhan when’s the last time you saw the head of anything at WWE being this petty on twitter? @TonyKhan when’s the last time you saw the head of anything at WWE being this petty on twitter?

AEW will have a chance to surpass WWE RAW's ratings this week as the Grand Slam event gets underway tomorrow on Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's latest reference to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

