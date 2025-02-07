AEW President Tony Khan shares huge life update: “It’s a real success story”

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the hardships of his father, Shahid Khan, and spoke about thriving in life. Also, he made a huge revelation in the interview.

Shahid Khan currently owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. He and his son Tony are co-owners of AEW, and the latter is the promotion's President, Head of Creative and General Manager. Since childhood, his love for pro wrestling has motivated him to establish a competitive brand.

Shahid Khan made a notable appearance for the first time a few months ago. On Dynamite, Tony was viciously attacked by The Elite, which left the star unconscious. Shahid then came to check on him.

Trending

While speaking on SportsGrid, Tony Khan was asked about his luxurious life and if he lives on a yacht. Tony confirmed that he is living on a yacht with his father. He also stated how his father built his empire here.

"It's fantastic, that's where I'm living. My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he's been able to build up, it's a real success story. Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I'm so blessed to be his son and he's a great man. I'm also living with him on a boat," Tony said. [H/T - Fightful]

Shahid didn't support Tony Khan for AEW earlier

All Elite Wrestling was founded five years ago. The company recently renewed its deal with Warner Brothers Discovery for another four years.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Tony Khan revealed that his father didn't always support him when he established the company. However, given its recent success, Shahid has been proud of Tony's achievement.

"Well, I think my dad is a big, big supporter 'now' of AEW. At the beginning, it was kind of a knockdown, drag-out fight to get this done. But he's also gone on the record and said it's like something that has made him really proud," Tony said.

It remains to be seen how many more milestones AEW can cross.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback