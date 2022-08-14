AEW President Tony Khan spotted with bare-knuckle boxing world champion

AEW President Tony Khan was recently pictured with bare-knuckle boxing world champion Lorenzo Hunt.

BKFC is on the final week of promoting their London, August 20th card of bare-knuckle boxing set to feature the headline of Bellator's Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Mike Perry.

The undercard will notably feature All-Elite signee Paige VanZant against Charisa Sigala, with VanZant yet to earn a single win in her bare-knuckle boxing career after two fights.

Another AEW name crossed over with BKFC this week, as none other than Tony Khan was pictured next to current BKFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt.

BKFC posted the snap to their official Twitter page with the caption:

"Ain't no photo unless the Champ says so! Lorenzo Hunt showing AEW's Tony Khan the juggernauts money makers!" - BKFC via Twitter.

Tony Khan has already shown a desire to incorporate other combat sports with his wrestling product, with BKFC's very own Paige VanZant making her AEW debut earlier this year.

The likes of Jorge Masvidal, Austin Vanderford, Tyron Woodley, and Mike Tyson have all made appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

Only time will tell whether Lorenzo Hunt will also make a cameo, or even a full-time transition, in the future.

What did bare-knuckle boxing fans think of the AEW President's cameo?

Sometimes it can be easy to forget, as a wrestling fan, that several fans are unfamiliar with wrestling and its promotions. Wrestling as a whole often finds itself excluded from the conversation among combat sports fans, given the scripted nature of the product.

So on occasions where worlds collide, it can be interesting to gage different levels of opinion on the matter. Check out the examples below:

"AWESOME!!!"

"Speaking of Lorenzo Hunt, will there be a Trujillo or Lombard rematch."

SAH🐎RAC @docbar64 @bareknucklefc @TonyKhan Speaking of Lorenzo Hunt, will there be a Trujillo or Lombard rematch. @bareknucklefc @TonyKhan Speaking of Lorenzo Hunt, will there be a Trujillo or Lombard rematch.

"I'd love to see BKFC and AEW run a 2 day Co Event with wrestling matches and bare knuckle fighting matches. I think more wrestling and combat sport shows should work together, would be awesome. Could help win over combat sports fans who think wrestling is a joke."

Keanu 病気の悲しいキアヌ @The_Cyantist



I think more wrestling and combat sport shows should work together would be awesome.



Could help win over combat sports fans who think wrestling is a joke Bare Knuckle FC @bareknucklefc Ain’t no photo unless The Champ says so! Lorenzo Hunt showing AEW’s @TonyKhan the juggernauts money makers! Ain’t no photo unless The Champ says so! Lorenzo Hunt showing AEW’s @TonyKhan the juggernauts money makers! https://t.co/tEZkhrjvbe I'd love to see BKFC and AEW run a 2 day Co Event with wrestling matches and Bare Knuckle Fighting matchesI think more wrestling and combat sport shows should work together would be awesome.Could help win over combat sports fans who think wrestling is a joke twitter.com/bareknucklefc/… I'd love to see BKFC and AEW run a 2 day Co Event with wrestling matches and Bare Knuckle Fighting matches I think more wrestling and combat sport shows should work together would be awesome. Could help win over combat sports fans who think wrestling is a joke twitter.com/bareknucklefc/…

A Twitter user shown above touted the idea for the wrestling and bare-knuckle boxing promotions to come together. This wouldn't be Tony Khan's first collaborative event if it were to happen, as seen earlier this year with Forbidden Door alongside NJPW.

Nor would it be the promotion's first foray into integrating another combat sport, as seen with Jake Hager vs. Wardlow, where the pair collided in a pro wrestling spoof of the cage fight seen in UFC and Bellator.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi