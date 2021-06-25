"He'd be useful to any wrestling company" - AEW president on Sting still being a top star

Sting signed with AEW last year after his contract with the WWE expired. Since his debut in December 2020, Sting has regularly appeared on AEW television and has aligned with former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Speaking to Brandon F. Walker on Barstool's Rasslin, the AEW president opened up about his experience working with Sting. Khan said that Sting was very easy to work with and said that the legendary wrestler was still a "star of today":

"I believe in having some of the top stars of the present married with some of the great stars of the past, some of whom are still active and great stars of the present, like Sting, who is very much a star of today. I'll be honest, I don't know how you could screw it up with Sting. Having worked with Sting now for like seven months, this is the easiest, greatest man I've ever known, and he wanted to work and he wasn't looking for twenty bajillion dollars either. I'm going to be honest with you, he'd be useful to any wrestling company in the world and he wanted to do stuff and he was looking to come. He's been at TV every week." said Khan

"Sting hadn't wrestled a match in many years and came back in this year and he's had two great matches, two very different kinds and he's very much proved he's very much a star of the present." added Khan

Sting's journey in AEW so far

Sting has allied with Darby Allin since making his debut on the Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite last year. The duo's first feud was with Team Taz, which ended in a cinematic-style street fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage at AEW Revolution.

Sting and Darby Allin are currently feuding with the Men of the Year - Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. However, sting and the former TNT Champion already hold one big win over the duo, which came at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

