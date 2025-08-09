AEW President Tony Khan Suddenly Drops a WWE Reference

AEW president Tony Khan has suddenly dropped a WWE reference, and that will come as a shock to many fans. That is because he does not do this many times.Khan is very aware of the competition between WWE and AEW, and he is very careful when he speaks about the rival company. Given the relationship between the two, that should not come as a surprise to anyone.However, Khan has now dropped a WWE reference while speaking about Jon Moxley. He was speaking on the My Mom’s Basement podcast when he shed light on how Moxley held some of the major titles in wrestling. He said:“Jon Moxley's one of the most impressive wrestlers in the history of the sport. Jon Moxley is the only person in the history of professional wrestling to hold the AEW World Championship, the WWE World Championship, and the IWGP World Championship.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]Tony Khan Heaps Major Praise on Jon MoxleyIn the same episode, Tony Khan also heaped some major praise on his franchise star Jon Moxley. In light of all his achievements, Tony called him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.“And he's a six-time World Champion and I think he's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and certainly in AEW he's one of the most important people in our company's history.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]That is some high praise indeed, and many fans will concur with what Tony Khan has said, given that Jon Moxley has been such an indispensable part of the company so far. He has been the World Champion while also leading the Death Riders amicably.He is currently involved in a feud with Darby Allin, and the two stars will take on each other at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view very soon.