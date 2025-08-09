  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • AEW President Tony Khan Suddenly Drops a WWE Reference

AEW President Tony Khan Suddenly Drops a WWE Reference

By Sujay
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:31 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

AEW president Tony Khan has suddenly dropped a WWE reference, and that will come as a shock to many fans. That is because he does not do this many times.

Ad

Khan is very aware of the competition between WWE and AEW, and he is very careful when he speaks about the rival company. Given the relationship between the two, that should not come as a surprise to anyone.

However, Khan has now dropped a WWE reference while speaking about Jon Moxley. He was speaking on the My Mom’s Basement podcast when he shed light on how Moxley held some of the major titles in wrestling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He said:

“Jon Moxley's one of the most impressive wrestlers in the history of the sport. Jon Moxley is the only person in the history of professional wrestling to hold the AEW World Championship, the WWE World Championship, and the IWGP World Championship.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]
Ad

Tony Khan Heaps Major Praise on Jon Moxley

In the same episode, Tony Khan also heaped some major praise on his franchise star Jon Moxley. In light of all his achievements, Tony called him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

“And he's a six-time World Champion and I think he's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and certainly in AEW he's one of the most important people in our company's history.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]
Ad

That is some high praise indeed, and many fans will concur with what Tony Khan has said, given that Jon Moxley has been such an indispensable part of the company so far. He has been the World Champion while also leading the Death Riders amicably.

He is currently involved in a feud with Darby Allin, and the two stars will take on each other at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view very soon.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications