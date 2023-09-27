AEW President Tony Khan takes a shot at WWE's recent releases

In a shocking turn of events, AEW President Tony Khan has taken aim at WWE's recent layoffs.

Just days after Endeavor took over WWE, the promotion announced the unexpected releases of several superstars, including Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Riddick Moss, Emma, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers in disbelief.

During a media call ahead of WrestleDream, Tony Khan didn't hold back as he took a direct swipe at WWE's recent layoffs and referred to his promotion as "family business,"

“There’s not a lot of loyalty at times and there should be and this is a family business. We’re not a public company. Even if I get punched in the face with circumstances, it doesn’t mean I’m gonna take it out on the staff by cutting 100 staff or laying off 30 wrestlers, and I really care about the people here," Khan said.

Furthermore, Khan said that he wants to protect jobs and care deeply for his staff:

"I would do anything I can to protect the jobs and the livelihood of the people that work here, and that’s a family business, and that’s the difference between a family business and a public company in a lot of ways. And not every family business has those principles, but we do, and that’s just how I was raised.” (H/T - Inside the Ropes)

Tony Khan gave an update on AEW star Adam Cole's injury

Adam Cole got injured last week on AEW Dynamite when he jumped off the ramp. He was visibly limping on his leg and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after the show. This made fans wonder if his and MJF's tag team match was in jeopardy.

During the aforementioned media call, Tony Khan was asked about Cole’s injury and his status for WreslteDream. He noted:

“The Righteous match, as of now, that is still slotted for the event. Adam Cole, he was a little bit ginger on that leg, obviously I think people saw, but we’ll address that on Dynamite.”

Cole and MJF are set to defend their ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream.

