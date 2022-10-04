"Here's to not being two-faced" - AEW President Tony Khan takes another shot at WWE executives

AEW President Tony Khan has taken shots at WWE once again. This time around, the victim was WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan.

It is no secret that the AEW President is fond of taking digs at his competitor WWE. Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports had tweeted out mentioning that he would interview Tony and asked fans some questions they wanted to ask.

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy replied by questioning why Khan had gotten Barstool Van Talk canceled and why later on, when the two met at MSG, Tony was friendly to him, acting like he was not behind the cancelation.

"When he got Barstool Van Talk cancelled why did he then invite me to sit next to him at a fight at MSG as his guest and pretend that I didn’t know he was responsible? Did he think I was stupid or that I’d just forget or is he just that two faced?" Dave Portnoy tweeted.

Dan Katz then tweeted out, mentioning that it was, in fact, Nick Khan who had gotten Van Talks canceled. Tony Khan replied to Katz, agreeing with him, and took a shot at Nick, claiming that he's two-faced and both of them are two very different personalities.

"2 more different people we could not be. Here’s to not being two-faced + here’s to a big week of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary Wednesday on TBS, our first XL 2 hour,15 minute episode ever! + Friday the first ever live 2 hour #AEWRampage #BattleOfTheBelts on TNT!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan announces huge title match for AEW Dynamite

Following an open challenge by Wardlow, the AEW President officially announced that the TNT Champion will defend his title against Brian Cage on the third-anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite.

This will be Brian Cage's first match in a little over a year. Will he have any ring rust? Tune in to TBS this Wednesday night and find out.

Will Wardlow successfully retain his title, or will the former FTW Champion dethrone Mr. Mayhem? Drop your predictions below in the comments section below.

