Tony Khan welcomes six-time world champion after his first-ever AEW Dynamite appearance

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada into his promotion.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion made his All Elite debut on this week's episode of Dynamite. Jay White and Adam Cole assaulted Hangman Page after the latter's win against Silas Young.

The Rainmaker came out to even the odds and drove away the heels before having a staredown with Hangman.

Following the segment, Khan posted a tweet and welcomed Okada to All Elite Wrestling:

"Welcome to #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork, @rainmakerXokada!"

Kazuchika Okada will be in action at AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door event

After the brawl on Dynamite, AEW announced that Jay White would defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against his former Bullet Club teammate Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.

This is an excellent addition to an already stacked card for the All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's special crossover event. Every man involved in the match has a point to prove this Sunday, and they all have some history linking them.

Okada will look to regain the title he lost to Jay White a few weeks ago at Dominion. For The Switchblade, it is about building a dominant reign as champion. Hangman also has a point to prove as this is his first title match since losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk.

Adam Cole will also try to win his first title since joining Tony Khan's promotion. He faced then-world champion Hangman twice but lost on both occasions.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of the Forbidden Door this Sunday as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Considering the competitors' talent, this match can potentially steal the show.

