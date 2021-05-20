AEW provides an injury update on Austin Gunn after this week's Dynamite

It wasn't a great night for Austin Gunn as he suffered a brutal loss to Anthony Ogogo in this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The young star was viciously knocked out by The Factory member and now it seems like he could be spending some time on the sidelines.

Following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed by the promotion that Austin Gunn sustained some injuries in his match against Ogogo and will be out of action for the next 8 to 10 weeks.

"@theaustingunn as a result of injuries sustained in his match up tonight with #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo on #AEWDynamite, will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks," said AEW in its injury update.

#AEWDynamite injury update@theaustingunn as a result of injuries sustained in his match up tonight with #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo on #AEWDynamite, will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/I5poVhyL4V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Austin Gunn was overpowered by the Olympic medal winner Anthony Ogogo during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The referee was forced to call for the bell as Ogogo delivered a vicious punch to Austin Gunn's jaw, knocking him out instantly.

Gunn also bled out of his mouth after receiving multiple punches to the mid-section. This was Ogogo's second match on AEW Dynamite and will face Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing on May 30th.

Austin Gunn is one of AEW's rising stars

The Nightmare Family

Austin is a second-generation superstar and is the son of WWE legend Billy Gunn, who was a part of DX back in the day. He is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the company.

The 26-year-old signed with AEW in 2020 and soon formed a team with his father and wrestled in a handful of tag team matches on AEW Dark.

While the latest setback has brought a temporary halt to his development in the company, fans can expect Austin Gunn to bounce back strongly when he makes his in-ring return.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Austin a speedy recovery and a quick return to in-ring action.

