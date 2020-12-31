AEW provides major update on the future of TNT Championship

After a rather emotional night celebrating the life of former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee, we received some news regarding the future of the title. On the post-show following AEW Dynamite, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone provided a crucial update in regards to the TNT title, after what happened in the final segment of the night.

Schiavone opened by thanking the fans for their support of Brodie Lee's family sine the unfortunate news of his passing. He talked with several AEW personalities throughout the show, but revealed that Darby Allin would be getting a new belt:

Little Brodie, -1 if you will, is going to always have that TNT belt. We'll come up with a new belt, that'll be his.

Schiavone made it clear that it was that version of the TNT Championship that would be retired. The title itself would still be around, and would be redesigned going forward.

Brodie Lee Jr. was handed over the TNT Title as tonight's AEW Dynamite came to an end

The ending segment of tonight's AEW Dynamite episode saw Cody delivering a heartfelt promo remembering his fallen friend. He introduced Brodie Lee Jr. to the AEW fans, who placed Brodie's boots in the middle of the ring. Cody covered the boots with Brodie's trademark scarf, to a loud ovation.

Tony Khan then announced Brodie Lee Jr. as TNT Champion for life, as the belt that his father once held, was handed to him. Brodie Lee had won the belt back in August by defeating Cody in a one-sided affair. The dominant performance immediately established Brodie Lee as a force to be reckoned with. He lost the belt to Cody in October, following which he disappeared from AEW TV, never to return again.

AEW Dynamite Post-Show w/ Tony Schiavone & Friends https://t.co/ZRZdUKROMc via @YouTube — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020

Tonight's show was an incredible gesture towards Brodie Lee's family, and it goes without saying that his memory will live forever in the annals of pro-wrestling. If you'd like to check out Tony Schiavone's announcement and more tributes from the AEW family, check out the link above.