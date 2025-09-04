AEW Quietly Pays a Homage to The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan on Dynamite

WWE Legends The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan had crossed paths in the company on multiple occasions. For the opening segment of this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW took a historic page out of WWE's playbook to quietly pay homage to the WWE Hall of Famers.On the September 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite, the opening segment saw an altercation between Death Riders' close associate, Gabe Kidd, and their rival, Darby Allin, backstage. Kidd had overpowered the former TNT champion and was inches away from smashing his head with a hammer.However, Allin managed to evade the attack and gain the upper hand on Kidd. In doing so, the face-painted star put him in a body bag and tied it to the back of a pickup truck. He then drove off, dragging Kidd, who was trapped in the body bag, bringing back memories of a popular segment involving The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.In 2002, the two WWE Legends were embroiled in a heated feud. Hulk Hogan was the WWE Champion and was set to defend his title against The Undertaker at the Judgment Day pay-per-view event. In one of the weeks leading up to the event on SmackDown, Hogan was attacked by The Phenom backstage. The Phenom then proceeded to tie his legs to the back of a motorcycle and ride off to drag The Hulkster through the corridor.This has been a highly memorable chapter in the rivalry of Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker, who then clashed at Judgment against each other for the last time. The Deadman managed to dethrone Hogan to win the WWE championship following a classic one-on-one showdown.AEW capitalized on the iconic segment produced by the Stamford-based promotion to hype Darby Allin's ongoing momentum since returning at All In Texas. So, it remains to be seen what will be next in his rivalry against The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd.