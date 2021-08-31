AEW Rampage: August 27 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Jurrasic Express take on The Lucha Bros

AEW Rampage saw a drop in viewership and demo on Friday with a taped show.

It was inevitable. There was no way that a taped episode of AEW Rampage would bring in the viewership that last week's episode got with the debut of CM Punk, but how many viewers did they lose?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 722,000 viewers, which is way down from last week's debut of 1.129 million. Between the show being taped and them not having the rumors of a debut like CM Punk on their show...a drop like this was obviously expected.

WWE Smackdown last week Friday on Fox was watched by 2,250,000 viewers, the most since the July 16 return to touring episode. 764,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.59 rating).



AEW Rampage on TNT was watched by 722,000. 434,000 in 18-49 (0.34).https://t.co/nm0CgHuE7N pic.twitter.com/RLa8CgwkMh — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 30, 2021

AEW Rampage was the number one show on cable Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage dropped as well from last week from 0.53 to 0.34. While both the viewership and demo are down this week, we can't imagine that AEW didn't see this coming, and it probably isn't something they're going to be worried about right now. Besides, it's not all bad news.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the 2nd spot on cable for Friday, only second to NFL preseason football. This week, AEW took the first spot on cable for the day, even beating out the NFL. This has to be seen as a huge victory for AEW topping cable for Friday with a taped show.

AEW Rampage kicked off this week with a match between The Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express to determine who would move on to face The Young Bucks inside a steel cage for the AEW World Tag Team titles at All Out.

The main event saw Christian Cage tagging with Frankie Kazarian to take on the team of Brandon Cutler and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

What did you think of AEW Rampage this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

