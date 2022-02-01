AEW Rampage delivers highest ratings in over 120 days

The Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage secured the Friday night show's best ratings in 123 days.

Rampage recorded a total of 601,000 viewers on average with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, both up from last week.

The viewership was the highest since October 29, 2021, while the ratings were the highest since October 1, 2021.

2,217,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.56



AEW Rampage last Friday on TNT, 10-11pm:

601,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.25

Smackdown ranked #2 on television overall on the day in P18-49.



However, it must be noted that the Christmas special episode that aired on a Saturday is not included in this. The demo rating that night was 0.26, as Brandon Thurston pointed out.

AEW Rampage had four matches on Friday night, including two title matches. The title matches saw Jade Cargill retain her title against Julia Hart in a very short match. The other title match occurred in the main event as Jurassic Express defeated Private Party to retain the Tag Team titles.

Jon Moxley continued his momentum following his return as he faced Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Despite Max Caster's constant pressure, the former Lunatic Fringe came out on top. In a competitive but fun tag team match, FTR defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Moriarty.

What is announced for the AEW shows next week?

AEW Dynamite will witness CM Punk and MJF face each other for the very first time. After weeks of going back and forth on the mic, the duo will settle matters in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Nyla Rose will take on Ruby Soho in the same state the Runaway debuted in, while the House of Black will face Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC. This will be Brody King and Malakai Black's second outing in All Elite Wrestling as a tag team, a week after they defeated the Varsity Blondes in their debut.

For Rampage, we have a grudge match between Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa. Meanwhile, Jay Lethal will challenge 'Absolute' Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship after Black Machismo seemingly replaced Lio Rush in the Dante Martin vs. Team Taz storyline.

