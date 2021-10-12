AEW Rampage posts worst ratings in history despite CM Punk match

Despite advertising CM Punk heavily, AEW Rampage posted its worst ratings in its nine-week history as the Friday night show was watched by just 502,000 viewers on average.

patreon.com/posts/57283314 Final rating WWE Smackdown on Friday on Fox was watched by 2,147,000 viewers and did a 0.52 rating in 18 to 49.AEW Rampage was watched by 502,000 and did a 0.17 demo rating, ranking #15 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily. Final rating WWE Smackdown on Friday on Fox was watched by 2,147,000 viewers and did a 0.52 rating in 18 to 49.AEW Rampage was watched by 502,000 and did a 0.17 demo rating, ranking #15 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Rampage ranked 15th among cable originals with a poor 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week's AEW Rampage ranked third on cable. The overall viewership dropped by a massive 19.29% from last week that saw 622,000 viewers while the demo ratings saw an even worse drop. Last week's show did a 0.25 while this week's Rampage dropped by 32% to 0.17.

The Dodgers vs Giants MLB game topped the cable charts with a 1.08 demo rating, evidently taking a huge chunk of AEW's potential viewership.

Rampage is a taped show, meaning spoilers get out before the show airs. That, combined with the 10 pm Friday night slot, is doing AEW no favors.

CM Punk and Daniel Garcia battled in a great match to open the show. The Second City Saint delivered a beautiful spike piledriver and locked in the Anaconda Vice for the win.

Jade Cargill quickly defeated Skye Blue while the Lucha Brothers retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Acclaimed. Ricky Starks vanquished Brian Cage in a Philly Street Fight with assistance from Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in the main event.

CM Punk will be in action again on AEW Rampage next week

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Lio Rush is getting Matt Sydal a match with CM Punk next week on Rampage. The last time CM Punk and Sydal faced each other was in September 2012 in Australia for the WWE Title. Their last match against each other on TV was October 2010 on Raw. Lio Rush is getting Matt Sydal a match with CM Punk next week on Rampage. The last time CM Punk and Sydal faced each other was in September 2012 in Australia for the WWE Title. Their last match against each other on TV was October 2010 on Raw.

After negotiating with Lio Rush backstage, Matt Sydal booked himself a date against CM Punk for this week's AEW Rampage. This will be CM Punk's third outing on Rampage, following wins over Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Elsewhere, Ruby Soho will face off against The Bunny and the Men of the Year alongside the debuting Junior Dos Santos, who will take on the Inner Circle. Jake Hager, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara will hope to get a measure of revenge on the American Top Team after the Men of the Year emerged victorious at AEW Grand Slam.

