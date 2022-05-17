AEW Rampage bounces back after registering all-time low ratings last week

After recording the lowest numbers in the show's history, the May 13 episode of AEW Rampage saw a significant improvement in viewership and key demo ratings.

Just like on May 6, last Friday's episode had a special start time of 5:30 ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. This was done to make way for TNT's coverage of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last week's card featured a TNT Title match between champion Scorpio Sky and challenger Kazarian, where the former retained. In the second quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, Ruby Soho defeated former Women's champion Riho.

Last Friday's viewership garnered an audience of 340,000, a massive 16% increase, compared to 292,000 viewers on May 6, based on Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

According to Wrestlenomics, the May 13 episode's key demo rating averaged 0.12, a 9% improvement, compared to the 0.11 on May 6.

The increased numbers were an indication that Friday's show is improving.

What's in store for AEW programming this week?

This week on AEW Dynamite, the Owen Hart Foundation quarterfinals continue as Britt Baker and Samoa Joe will face a 'joker' (surprise entrant) in their respective matches. Kyle O'Reilly will square off against Rey Fenix. Jeff Hardy will face Adam Cole in the semifinals.

CM Punk will be on commentary for the Konosuke Takeshita and AEW World Champion Hangman Page match. Veterans Chris Jericho and William Regal will have a confrontation after the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society's altercation.

Finally, Wardlow will be lashed ten times by MJF as part of the stipulation before their Double or Nothing match.

For Rampage, this upcoming Friday, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida's replacement, will face Red Velvet in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament quarterfinals. The start time for the show hasn't been confirmed yet as of the moment.

Some storylines from Dynamite might bridge into Rampage. It will be interesting to see if the matches will play a key role in Friday's show to further improve its ratings.

What are your thoughts on Rampage's rating increase?

