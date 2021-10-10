AEW Rampage ratings see massive drop despite CM Punk match – Reports

AEW Rampage ratings have dwindled since CM Punk's debut back in August. The trend took a sharp downturn as this week's show did a reported 466,000 viewers on average, the lowest rating for AEW's Friday night show yet.

According to ratings data from WrestlingInc, Rampage saw a decline of 25% in total viewers, and an even bigger drop of 41% in the 18-49 key demographic. The 18-34 numbers made for even more sorry reading, witnessing a drop of 61%, making this the worst-rated Rampage in history.

The show opened with an excellent CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia match that saw the Second City Saint emerge victorious with the Anaconda Vice. Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue and the Lucha Brothers defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Acclaimed.

In the main event, 'Absolute' Ricky Starks defeated 'The Machine' Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight to retain the FTW Championship, although he did it with heavy assistance from Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook.

It must be noted that AEW Rampage went head to head against San Fransisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers, which took a chunk of AEW's ratings.

CM Punk will be in action on AEW Rampage next week

CM Punk will face Matt Sydal next week on AEW Rampage. The match was made official on last Friday's show during a backstage segment. The pair have faced off before on WWE RAW as CM Punk vs. Evan Bourne.

Also Read

Two more matches have been advertised for Rampage. The only women's match on the card will see Ruby Soho take on the Bunny. In what's likely to be the main event, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos will team up with the Men of the Year to take on Inner Circle's Jake Hager, Chris Jericho, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Jorge Masvidal and Dan Lambert of the American Top Team will be at ringside. Tony Khan will be hoping the likes of CM Punk and Junior Dos Santos being in action will improve their ratings next week.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh