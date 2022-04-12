AEW Rampage garners best ratings increase since January

After two straight weeks of suffering from the lowest records in the show's history for a usual timeslot, AEW Rampage finally broke through last week (April 8, 2022) as they registered a massive increase in their ratings.

Friday's show recorded a surge in viewership and key demos since Beach Break Rampage on January 28, 2022. This was the third straight week Rampage was in its regular timeslot of 10 PM ET after being placed at 11:30 ET on March 18, 2022, due to the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Based on Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the April 8 episode had an audience of 600,000 on TNT for a whopping 31.58% improvement compared to 456,000 viewers last week.

Rampage gathered 0.25 in the 18-49 group for a 66.66% improvement for the key demo rating compared to last week's 0.15. The 0.25 was equivalent to 328,000 viewers of 18-49 compared to the previous week's 0.15, equivalent to 193,000 18-49 audiences, for a 69.95% increase, all according to Wrestlenomics.

With that, the April 8 episode had the second-best viewership (600,000) for the year behind the 601,000 viewers from Beach Break Rampage. Last week's key demo rating was only tied with the January 28 edition.

Much of that has to do with the main event featuring Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley, wherein they engaged in a battle of wills. Even in defeat, the former gained the respect of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal, eventually joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

What to expect on AEW programming this week?

This week's programming on AEW will feature tag team matchups and title defenses. In Dynamite, the Tag Team titles and ROH TV titles will be on the line involving The Jurassic Express, reDRagon, Minoru Suzuki, and Samoa Joe.

The Jericho Appreciation Society will finally lock up with Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful. At the same time, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will look to settle their unfinished business against Team Taz.

On Rampage, Hangman Page and Adam Cole will finally have their rematch as they battle for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death match. The upcoming Friday show will be three hours early at 7:00 PM ET due to NBA Playoffs coverage on TNT.

The upcoming bouts will play a factor in Rampage's ratings boost as some of its storylines reach their peak. It remains to be seen if those will help Friday's show maintain its current momentum, especially with the timeslot change.

Another jam-packed week is about to unfold, and fans will tune in this week to watch these high-stakes action-packed matches.

What are your thoughts on Rampage's ratings increase? Sound off in the comments below.

