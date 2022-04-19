AEW Rampage registers disappointing numbers for last week's show

AEW Rampage recorded a significant increase in ratings last April 8, their best number since January 28 Beach. However, this wasn't the case last week (April 15), as Friday's show returned to disappointing numbers.

Last Friday's live telecast experienced a downward spiral in viewership and key demo ratings. After airing at the usual 10 PM ET for three straight weeks, Rampage started three hours early at 7 PM ET due to TNT's coverage of the NBA Play-In tournament at 9 PM ET.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live April 15 episode garnered an audience of 482,000 on TNT for a meager 19.66%, compared to the massive 600,000 viewers last April 8 taped episode.

In the key demo, last week's Rampage only got 0.22 in the 18-49 for only 12%, compared to 0.25 on April 8. The 0.22 was represented by 288,000 audiences of 18-49 which resulted in only 12.19%, compared to 328,000 of 18-49 viewers from the 0.25 key demo, based on Wrestlenomics.

The 482,000 viewership last week recorded the sixth-lowest audience for the year 2022. It has also tied the March 4 and March 11 episodes for the sixth-lowest.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,142,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.48 (623k)

Lowest P18-49 on Fox since July.



AEW Rampage, early start on TNT at 7p:

482,000

P18-49: 0.22 (288k)

Down 12% in P18-49 from last week w/ normal start.



In Rampage's main event, AEW World Champion Hangman Page retained the title against Adam Cole in the Texas Deathmatch. Wheeler Yuta also made his victorious debut as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club in a trios match against the Gunn Club.

What's in store for AEW programming this week?

This week's AEW programming will contain several vital matches and a huge announcement. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will continue as Kyle O'Reilly, Jungle Boy, Britt Baker, and Danielle Kamela will battle in their respective divisions.

Dustin Rhodes will square off against CM Punk, while Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo will settle their differences in a Coffin Match. Lastly, Tony Khan will make a huge announcement.

On Rampage, the highly-anticipated TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Marina Shafir will occur. As part of the ongoing animosity between the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, The Mad King, and Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one.

However, it remains to be seen if this week's programming will help the Friday show regain momentum. Another interesting week will unfold in All Elite Wrestling as fans anticipate what will happen, especially with Khan's announcement.

What are your thoughts on the rating decline of Rampage last week? Let us know in the comments section below

