AEW Rampage registers ratings improvement last week after recording worst numbers in the normal timeslot

On March 25, 2022, AEW Rampage recorded its' lowest viewership and key demo in the show's history for a regular timeslot. A week later, it all changed as Friday's show finally registered an ounce of ratings improvement.

For the second straight week, Rampage was on its 10 PM E.T regular programming after being aired on 11:30 PM E.T on March 18 due to TNT's NCAA March Madness coverage.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Friday's show drew a record of 456,000 viewers, for a 7.29% increase. This was better than the 425,000 viewers on March 25, which was the show's worst record in viewership.

Based on Wrestlenomics, the key demographic last week also increased by garnering 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. The 0.15 key demo previous week represented 193,000 viewers of 18-49 compared to 182,000 viewers the prior week, good enough for a 6.04% increase.

The only "low" point from Friday's show was the third-lowest viewership (behind 431,000 and 425,000) and second-lowest rating in the key demo (behind the aforementioned 0.14) for the usual timeslot.

Rampage's main event featured a giant showdown between Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee. Lee prevailed after nailing the Big Bang Catastrophe on Hobbs.

How will this week's AEW Dynamite impact Rampage?

The upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite will feature many star-studded matchups that will determine Rampage's fate on Friday.

The Bucks challenged the FTR last week on Rampage after the latter won the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship. Their upcoming match on Dynamite will be a barometer for a further feud on Rampage.

Meanwhile, The Hardys will go up against AFO's The Butcher and The Blade, Owen Hart Cup qualifiers resume, and Christian Cage will battle Adam Cole. These matches on Dynamite will play a massive role in the ratings on Rampage, as some storylines will continue.

