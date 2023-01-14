AEW Rampage Results: Massive botch involving The Acclaimed, Hollywood star attacked, Former WWE star challenges for the TNT Title

Welcome to the results for the January 13, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage.

This week's episode featured three matches, including a TNT Championship match. The main event was a bloody spectacle as Willow Nightingale, and Ruby Soho battled Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Golden Globe award winner Paul Walter Hauser made an appearance.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the AEW TNT Championship

The match started with back and forth action. Juice Robinson took control as the show headed into its first commercial break. Darby made a comeback with a suicide dive, but Juice overpowered his opponent and delivered a senton.

Juice earned a nearfall with a two-count before missing a cannonball. Darby responded with a Code Red for a nearfall of his own. Darby was perched on the top rope, but Juice destabilized him and delivered a Jackhammer.

Darby kicked out and fought his way back into the match, dropping Juice with a Scorpion Death Drop. He delivered the Coffin Drop to successfully retain the AEW TNT Championship.

Result: Darby Allin def. Juice Robinson

Grade: B+

The Acclaimed and Gunn Club's promo segment

Max Caster botched his rap, forcing the production team to need a restart.

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed came out to the ring and cut a promo before they were interrupted by the Gunn Club. They engaged in a verbal back and forth as a future AEW Tag Team Championship match between the two teams was teased. The Acclaimed stood tall to end the segment.

Kings of the Black Throne vs. Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Brody King chopped Ortiz to the ground at the start of the match. Ortiz tried figuring back, but King’s strength gave him the advantage. Ortiz attacked Brody’s knee and tagged in Eddie Kingston as Malakai Black tagged in.

They dodged each other’s offense as we got a stalemate in the middle of the ring. The heels took charge as they isolated the Mad King. Brody King tagged in and delivered a cannonball in the corner. Eddie delivered an Enziguiri and a half-and-half Suplex but refused to tag in Ortiz.

Ortiz helped him regardless, dropping Malakai Black with a DDT as Eddie got a nearfall. Malakai fought back with a rising knee strike as Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart made their way to the ring. Ortiz stopped Eddie from using a steel chair and this confusion allowed Malakai Black to hit a Black Mass on Eddie Kingston for the win.

Result: Kings of the Black Throne def. Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Grade: B

Paul Walter Hauser shows up on AEW Rampage

Golden Globe Award winner Paul Walter Hauser showed up on AEW Rampage. He was in the ring with Renee Paquette as he put over Jon Moxley and AEW, claiming he was a huge pro wrestling fan. He teased a future appearance before Danhausen interrupted him.

Danhausen asked Paul to give him the award before Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt made their way to the ring. Double J struck Paul in the head with his guitar before The Best Friends made the save to close the segment.

Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a Street Fight

The babyfaces jump started the match on the ramp. Ruby Soho asked Willow Nightingale to bring out the tables, but the action headed to the ring before the tables could be put to use.

TayJay placed a trash can over Ruby’s head and stomped on it, busting open the former WWE star. The heels continued to dominate as they put Willow through a trash can. Tay handed Anna barbed wire, who wrapped it around her arm and attempted to put Willow in the Queenslayer.

Ruby wrapped a chain around her hand and attacked Anna. Tay struck Ruby with a trash can lid as Ruby, Tay, and Anna were slammed onto chairs. Willow dropped Tay with a Spinebuster and hit a senton in the corner on Anna.

Ruby hit a Pele Kick on Tay at ringside before dragging out the timekeeper’s table. Willow botched a powerbomb off the ramp as she completely missed the table. Inside the ring, Ruby finished off Tay with a Destination Unknown on thumbtacks for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale def. Tay Melo and Anna Jay

Grade: C

