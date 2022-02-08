AEW Rampage registers steep decline in ratings

Last week's edition of AEW Rampage was stacked with action, with multiple title matches and top stars like Adam Cole and Ruby Soho in action.

The "Spanish God" Sammy Guevara successfully defended his TNT Championship against AHFO member and one-half of Private Party Isiah Kassidy. The "Absolute" Ricky Starks defended his FTW championship against Jay Lethal.

Adam Cole disposed off Evil Uno and cut a passionate promo. Ruby Soho and Mercedes Martinez put on a stellar bout.

Despite all of this, according to Wrestling Inc, there has been a fall in ratings for AEW Rampage. Friday's edition of Rampage drew an average of 540,000 viewers on TNT, which is down 10.14% from the previous week's Beach Break edition of Rampage, which had Jungle Boy and Luchasauras successfully defend the World Tag Team Championships against Private Party in the main event.

Rampage also suffered a fall in the18-49 key demographics.

As per Wrestlenomics, this edition of Rampage had a 0.20 rating which represents 263,000 viewers between ages 18-49. This is down by 18.57% from the 323,000 viewers that the previous week's edition had garnered with a 0.25 key demo rating.

What can AEW do boost the Rampage ratings?

AEW Rampage has always been a show that focuses primarily on the wrestling side of things with very few promos. It gives a big fight feel to the main event of every edition, with former WWE Superstar Mark Henry interviewing both competitors or teams right before their match.

However, the ratings have still fallen. Maybe part of the reason this happens is because Rampage is taped right after Dynamite, and in the internet age, it is effortless to gather spoilers from the show, and viewers might only tune in if they want to watch a specific match.

If AEW is to go live with Rampage, then that might change as people will tune in without much prior knowledge. Live editions of Rampage have drawn better ratings before as well.

Perhaps more focus on the women's division could also be approached. AEW programs tend to restrict themselves to just one women's match per show, and with how stacked the women's division has become, maybe Rampage can be their focal point.

We have seen great women's matches on Rampage in the past, like the Street Fight between Taynara Conti and Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford and The Bunny.

What are your ideas to bring up the ratings for Rampage? What are the matches you would like to see?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Brian Kendrick situation right here

Edited by Debottam Saha