AEW Rampage sees rise in viewers, ratings see big drop

AEW Rampage saw an uptick in viewers for the latest episode. However, the rating in the 18-49 demo was down from last week.

This week’s episode drew an average of 518,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number was around 7.5% higher than last week’s 482,000 viewers.

However, last week’s episode drew a rating of 0.22 in the key demographic, which was equivalent to 288,000 viewers. This week’s episode drew a rating of 0.19, equalling 248,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.

This marked a drop of just under 14%. The reduced rating sees Rampage finish 14th in the top 150 cable rankings, down from the 9th position last week. This was the fourth lowest rated and viewed Rampage of the year (in its regular time slot).

What happened on last week's AEW Rampage?

The latest episode of AEW Rampage was packed with matches, including a hard-hitting title bout.

The show opened with former WWE Superstar Adam Cole taking on Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Jay White’s distraction allowed the Panama City Playboy to hit a low blow and the Boom for the win.

Lance Archer squashed a hapless Serpentico and beat him down afterwards in preparation for his upcoming match on AEW Dynamite against Wardlow. In the most acclaimed bout of the night, Eddie Kingston took on Daniel Garcia as his war against the Jericho Appreciation Society continued.

The match was extremely physical as both men did not hold back on their strikes. Ultimately, a spinning backfist earned the Mad King yet another victory over Red Death.

Finally, Jade Cargill defended the TBA Championship against Marina Shafir in the main event. There were concerns surrounding the possible chemistry of the talent involved, but the women delivered a well-recieved match that saw Cargill notch her 30th straight win in the company.

