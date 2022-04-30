Samoa Joe retains ROH TV Title against former WWE star on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage's main event had Samoa Joe retain his ROH TV Championship title against Trent Beretta.

The Samoan Submission Machine recently won the title by defeating Minoru Suzuki on an episode of Dynamite. The victory served to immediately put Joe in the top tier of wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster after he made his debut earlier this month during Supercard of Honor.

The match between Joe and Trent started with both wrestlers shaking hands as a sign of respect. This was followed by some quick evasive maneuvers, leading to the Samoan Submission Machine wearing down the Best Friends member with powerful punches.

Trent Beretta was briefly able to take back control with some beautifully athletic moves. However, Joe soon turned the tables and caught Beretta in the Rear Choke to pick up the win.

You can check out the full Rampage results here.

Samoa Joe was attacked by Jay Lethal after the AEW Rampage main event

After the match ended, Jay Lethal and his associates spilled into the arena to attack Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been embroiled in a feud with Lethal and Sonjay Dutt over the last few weeks in AEW. While they are yet to have an actual match, the latter duo have been interfering frequently during Joe's appearances.

Satnam Singh has also joined Jay Lethal and has been a thorn by Joe's side since his debut. The former NBA star attacked the Samoan Submission Machine following his match against Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 episode of Dynamite.

Considering how Satnam and Samoa Joe are almost coming to blows during their appearances, it is not far-fetched to say that they will have a match in the future. It remains to be seen how their storyline progresses in the weeks to come.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe go head-to-head against Satnam Singh in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha