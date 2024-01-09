AEW Rampage sees an upswing in ratings for last week

The January 5, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage was taped at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The show featured stars like Wheeler Yuta, The Hardys, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander. The ratings of last week are up compared to the previous week's ratings.

Wrestlenomics revealed that average viewership was 406,000, rated 0.14 among the 18-49 demographics.

This number is an increase in viewership and ratings on the previous week's installment. On the December 29, 2023 edition, the show drew 326,000 average viewers and was rated 0.11 in 18-49 demographics.

The show featured four exciting line-ups for the night. The first bout saw the Hardys and Mark Briscoe defeat The Butcher and The Blade along with Kip Sabian.

In the second match, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi and Kennedi Hardcastle, followed up by the third match, where Hikaru Shida picked up the victory against Anna Jay.

The night's main event saw Wheeler Yuta retain his Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Komander. This match was a fierce battle between a submission specialist and a high-flying luchador.

