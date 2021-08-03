AEW Rampage sells out United Center following CM Punk rumors

AEW Rampage will premiere on August 13, 2021 on TNT at 10 pm ET. During the last AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made a major announcement when he revealed the second Rampage episode will take place at the United Center in Chicago, CM Punk's hometown.
The announcement from the AEW boss added further fuel to the CM Punk story and this anticipation that the Straight Edge superstar could be making his in-ring return after 7 years boosted ticket sales.
WrestleTix, a Twitter account that keeps track of ticket sales for wrestling shows, reported that within five minutes of going live, all tickets had sold out.
The news is yet to be officially verified by AEW but it is not hard to imagine AEW selling out so soon. CM Punk story aside, AEW Dynamite has been on fire lately and every episode is a must-see for multiple reasons.
Any doubts over Rampage being AEW's B-show on television would be dispelled if CM Punk indeed shows up in Chicago in front of his hometown fans.
Will we see CM Punk at AEW Rampage: The First Dance?
CM Punk to AEW has been dominating all the wrestling news outlets and the announcement of AEW Rampage being in Chicago in an arena which would normally be difficult to sell out bolsters that news.
Moreover, throughout AEW Fight for the Fallen, AEW dropped some subtle and some not-so-subtle hints. Darby Allin called out the 'best in the world' in a video segment while MJF referred to some of CM Punk's pipebomb lines in the last segment of the show.
At this point it seems all but certain that the former WWE Champion will be debuting at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, the name itself quite suggestive. The reaction of a raucous Chicago crowd will be one to behold if the Cult of Personality blares throughout the arena at any point during the show.
