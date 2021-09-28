AEW Rampage: September 24 episode viewership and ratings revealed as CM Punk wrestles Powerhouse Hobbs

Did AEW Rampage hit another "Grand Slam" on Friday night?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 640,000 viewers, slightly down from last week's 642,000. This week's episode of Rampage was once again taped and, unlike previous episodes, was a two-hour program that greatly affected the show's overall viewership.

Had AEW Rampage only been one hour, their overall viewership would have been much higher. AEW started the show with 727,000 but dropped to 552,000 in the second hour. It's clear that that the 11 PM timeslot hasn't been kind to AEW in 2021.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Hour one of Rampage was #1 on cable with 727,000 and an 0.32, hour two was #4 on cable with 552,000 and an 0.25 Hour one of Rampage was #1 on cable with 727,000 and an 0.32, hour two was #4 on cable with 552,000 and an 0.25

AEW Rampage was number one on cable for Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage rose slightly over last week from 0.28 to 0.29. While the viewership was slightly down this week, the demo is slightly up. Overall, that should be seen as a big plus for All Elite Wrestling.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo saw a significant drop from hour one to hour two, starting with 0.32 in hour one and dropping to 0.25 in hour two. Both the demo and viewership saw a sharp drop from hour one to hour two.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the second spot on cable for Friday, which is solid, all things considered. This week, AEW took the first and fourth spots on cable for the day with ESPN's coverage of Major League Baseball and Gold Rush sandwiched in between them.

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam opened up with CM Punk wrestling his first match on television in seven years against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

The main event was a Lights Out tag team match that saw Jon Moxley team up with Eddie Kingston to face Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

