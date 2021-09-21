AEW Rampage: September 17 episode viewership and ratings revealed as The Lucha Bros defend their tag team titles

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 642,000 viewers, down from last week's 670,000. This week's episode of Rampage was once again taped, and that certainly appears to affect the overall number.

AEW Rampage delivered two championship matches and a great promo battle between Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on Friday night.

It will be very interesting to see what this Friday's special two-hour episode of Rampage will do as part of Grand Slam week. While the episode will be taped on Wednesday, it will feature CM Punk, who will compete on AEW television for the very first time.

Lucha Brothers vs. The Butcher and The Blade was the leading quarter-hour, watched by 739,000 viewers on average, including 438,000 aged 18 to 49.



Viewership fell to 560,000 / 307,000 for the final Q.



AEW Rampage placed second on cable for Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage rose slightly over last week from 0.27 to 0.28. While viewership was down this week, the demo is slightly up. That overall is a big plus as people who matter care more about the demo than viewership anyway.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the third spot on cable for Friday, which is solid, all things considered. AEW took second place on cable for the day, with ESPN's coverage of college football taking the top spot on Friday this time around.

While viewership probably isn't where AEW hopes it would be, the fact that Rampage's demo and spot on cable rose on Friday should be seen as a positive on all accounts.

Friday's episode of AEW Rampage kicked off with The Lucha Bros defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Butcher and The Blade.

The show closed with Miro defending the AEW TNT Title against Fuego del Sol.

What did you think of AEW Rampage on Friday? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

