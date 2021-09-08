AEW Rampage: September 3 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Darby Allin takes on Daniel Garcia

Due to the holidays, the numbers for AEW Rampage were delayed but are now ready for your viewing pleasure. Two days before the All Out pay-per-view, AEW Rampage was at the same arena in Chicago. But how did it do in viewership?

This week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in a total 696,000 viewers, which was down from last week's number of 722,000, according to a report Showbuzz Daily. This week's episode of Rampage went head-to-head with a college football game on ESPN that certainly took some viewers away from AEW for the show.

WWE Smackdown on Friday on Fox: 2,220,000

18-49: 805,000 (0.62 rating)



AEW Rampage on TNT: 696,000

18-49: 397,000 (0.31)



Countdown to All Out Special: 361,000

18-49: 230,000 (0.18)



📊 Read more: https://t.co/mZlmZTDhsW pic.twitter.com/cu2cnr3SvF — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 7, 2021

Regarding the primary 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage dropped as well over last week from 0.34 to 0.30. While both the viewership and demo are down this week, it doesn't seem like it hindered any excitement for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that aired that Sunday.

AEW Rampage was the number four show on cable Friday

Chris Jericho and CM Punk together in 2021 🔥 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nEyhy7geDR — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) September 4, 2021

The previous week, AEW Rampage took the 1st spot on cable for Friday, which is pretty much the best you can do. This week, though, the show took the fourth spot on cable for the day, with ESPN college football taking the top three spots.

As for AEW's Countdown to All Out special, which aired following Rampage, it brought in 361,000 viewers with a 0.18 demo. The special placed 9th on cable for Friday.

AEW Rampage this week opened with Malakai Black going one on one with Lee Johnson. The main event saw Darby Allin take on Daniel Garcia in a hard-hitting contest that really showed why these two are among the most exciting prospects in professional wrestling.

Following All Out, it will be fascinating to see what numbers AEW Dynamite does this week.

What did you think of last week's episode of AEW Rampage? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

