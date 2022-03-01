AEW Rampage registers disappointing viewership; falls to a new low

AEW Rampage saw a decline in the ratings this week in the 18-49 demographic despite having more overall viewers than the previous week's edition, which started at an early time slot.

This edition of Rampage drew the lowest ratings for a non-holiday time slot edition.

Last week's edition of AEW Rampage featured a qualifying match between Orange Kassidy and The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens for the face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution, a TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo, as well as a contract signing between Women's World Champion Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc, Rampage drew an average of 473,000 viewers on TNT. This was higher than the previous week's edition, which had an average of 471,000 viewers.

Last week's show drew the lowest Rampage audience ever for a non-holiday regular timeslot episode. Last week's viewership was up 0.42% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 10% from the previous week.

Sammy Guevara defended his TNT Championship on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara extended his reign as the TNT Champion on last week's edition of Rampage by beating Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO) leader Andrade El Idolo in the show opener.

After the match, Sammy was attacked by the AHFO and was helped out by Dabry Allin and Sting. Due to this altercation, it was announced that the Spanish God will team up with Darby and Sting at Revolution this Sunday to take on Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy in a Trios Tornado Tag match.

