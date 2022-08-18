AEW Rampage spoilers: Claudio Castagnoli challenges WWE legend; HOOK defends; The House of Black member attacked

This week's edition of AEW Rampage was taped after the exhilarating edition of AEW Dynamite. Below are the spoilers for AEW's Friday Night Show.

A plethora of matches has been set for the match card for Rampage. The show kicked off with the Young Bucks running to Dragon Lee's aid to prevent him from being viciously assaulted by his fellow faction members.

The Young Bucks save Dragon Lee from Andrade El Idolo and Rush

The Wednesday night show concluded with Andrade El Idolo turning on Dragon Lee after their loss to The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and the returning Kenny Omega to proceed to the semi-finals of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

While The Bucks and Kenny Omega celebrated their victory, they noticed Lee under attack and rushed to help him.

#AEWDynamite Kenny Omega returns and competes in his first match in over 9 months as he pins Dragon Lee to advance with The Young Bucks in the Trios Tag Team Tournament. Kenny Omega returns and competes in his first match in over 9 months as he pins Dragon Lee to advance with The Young Bucks in the Trios Tag Team Tournament.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/Y70B6TpGNB

Chris Jericho lashes out at fans for cheering on Daniel Garcia to join Blackpool Combat Club.

On Dynamite, Daniel Garcia seemingly turned babyface and rejected Chris Jericho's offer post his match with Bryan Danielson.

Additionally, post the event, Garcia took to Twitter to remove the term 'sports entertainer' from his bio.

At the taping of Rampage, Jericho chided fans chanting for the 23-year-old star to join his opposing faction, Blackpool Combat Club. The former WWE Superstar further banned the fans from singing his theme song during his entrance.

So...can we sing Sane, I Still Burn, Enemy? Anything else from @IAmJericho says that Charleston is banned from singing #Judas prior to Rampage due to us wanting Daniel Garcia to leave #JAS ...So...can we sing Sane, I Still Burn, Enemy? Anything else from @FOZZYROCK @IAmJericho says that Charleston is banned from singing #Judas prior to Rampage due to us wanting Daniel Garcia to leave #JAS...So...can we sing Sane, I Still Burn, Enemy? Anything else from @FOZZYROCK?

Dustin Rhodes responded to Claudio Castagnoli's open challenge for his ROH title

Accompanied by fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli made his way to the ring.

After engaging fans in a brief address, he acknowledged WWE legend Ricky Steamboat for his appearance as a special guest time-keeper.

The current ROH World champion then issued an open challenge for his title next week and garnered a response from Dustin Rhodes.

*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. He issued an open challenge for next week. Dustin Rhodes came out to accept the challenge



*Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland retained the #AEW Rampage spoilers for August 19:*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. He issued an open challenge for next week. Dustin Rhodes came out to accept the challenge*Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland retained the #AEW World Tag Team.... #AEWRampage spoilers for August 19:*ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. He issued an open challenge for next week. Dustin Rhodes came out to accept the challenge *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland retained the #AEW World Tag Team....

HOOK retained FTW Championship against Zack Clayton

Last week on Rampage, Zack Clayton stated HOOK that he would be challenging him for his FTW Championship.

The 23-year-old won the title at Fight for the Fallen in July this year. The championship was made popular by his father and former ECW commentator, Taz.

Clayton and HOOK clashed in an extensive bout where the champion defended his title within a minute.

Miro commenced a brawl with Buddy Mathews

The House of Black member Buddy Mathews had a match against Serpentico. Tensions have been brewing between Miro and his fellow faction members over the past few weeks.

Julia Hart kept Mathews company while going into his match. Following this and an angry Miro rushed out and launched an attack on Buddy Mathews.

Tune into TBS NOW to watch #QuakeByTheLake The Redeemer MIRO's warpath leads directly to the House of BlackTune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite The Redeemer MIRO's warpath leads directly to the House of BlackTune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake https://t.co/BT9zHbkM8E

TBS Champion Jade Cargill launched an attack on Athena following the match

The feud between Athena and Jade Cargill has been escalating over the past few weeks. Last week, the former WWE Superstar attacked the TBS Champion after a successful title defense against Madison Rayne.

This week, Athena faced Penelope Ford in a singles bout. During the match, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan jumped out at Athena and destroyed her wrestling gear with a sledgehammer.

Best Friends defeated The Trustbusters to proceed to the semi-finals in AEW Trios World Championship

The first match of the much awaited Trios Championship kicked off on Dyanmite.

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor) defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux). The bout went back and forth between both sets of competitors.

The match witnessed an interference by the newest member of Trustbusters, Sonny Kiss. Following this, Danhausen made his way to the ring to curse The Trustbusters.

Orange Cassidy hit Slim J with a splash with Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta’s assistance, which he followed with a pin for the win.

With two set of teams qualifying for the first-ever AEW Trios Titles, it is yet to be seen who will succeed in the final rounds of the battle. The tournament's finals will take place at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4th.

