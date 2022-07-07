AEW Rampage Spoiler: Massive heel turn, possible change to upcoming event as a result

AEW Rampage was taped last night just after fans saw the conclusion to Dynamite. During one of the four announced matches, a top star shocked the audience as he turned heel after his defeat. Due to his actions, the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor match card has been possibly altered.

During the scheduled main event of AEW Rampage, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham teamed up with Lee Moriarty. The two stars unsuccessfully challenged The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun), members of Tully Blanchard's ROH stable.

According to PWInsider, the ROH World Champion shockingly turned on Moriarty after their defeat and attacked the star. Due to his attack, Gresham is now seemingly set to defend his championship against the young star on July 23. However, he was previously set to lock horns with Brian Cage for the title.

It's currently unclear whether or not Gresham has allied himself with Tully Blanchard Enterprises or if his originally planned match against Cage will take place at a later stage.

What's next for Brian Cage after the events of AEW Rampage?

The June 25 edition of Rampage saw Brian Cage finally return to All Elite Wrestling as Tully Blanchard Enterprises made their official debut in the promotion.

However, after Gresham's betrayal, it could be some time before the star returns to the promotion full-time. With The Machine seemingly out of the world title match at the Death Before Dishonor event, no word has come up about his inclusion on the show.

According to 411Mania, Cage is set to appear at the independent promotion CCW alongside WWE legend Gangrel on July 31. However, fans of The Machine will have to be patient about his next appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

