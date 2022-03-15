AEW Rampage suffers ratings drop post-Revolution 2022

The fallout of AEW Rampage from the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view didn't live up to the hype after their ratings increased from the go-home edition. Instead, last week's ratings came crashing down, unable to sustain the momentum.

According to Wrestlenomics, the post-Revolution edition of Rampage garnered an average of 526,000 viewers on TNT. This was down from the 545,000 viewers from the go-home edition, which made the percentage down to 3.48%.

Regarding key demographics, the Rampage fallout from Revolution scored the same from the go-home edition with a mark of 0.22 in the 18-49 group. The demo represented 282,000 viewers of 18-49, making the percentage decrease 1.74% from the 287,000 people, resulting in a 0.22 mark before the pay-per-view.

Rampage's main event showcased the AEW debut of Swerve Strickland, who defeated Tony Nese with a stomp from the top rope.

The show also featured Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen, with the former winning after a "Fujiwara armbar" to Quen. It also featured the Rampage debut of The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) to even the odds for Allin and Sting against the Andrade Family Office (AFO).

Jamie Hayter made a statement by defeating Mercedes Martinez, as Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa's rivalry leading to their women's title match is heating up.

Limitless Keith Lee quickly disposed of QT Marshall but was assaulted by Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW Dynamite could be a key for a possible rating increase in Rampage

The upcoming St. Patrick's Slam Edition of Dynamite will be crucial for this upcoming Rampage. Scorpio Sky going up against Wardlow for the TNT title is predicted to be a great showdown between the two powerhouses.

Other much-anticipated matches include Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa's Steel Cage match and a tag team match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor.

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa - Steel Cage- AEW Women's Championship



Scorpio Sky vs Wardlow -TNT Championship



Hangman, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy vs Adam Cole, reDRagon



Jon Moxley, Danielson vs Chuck Taylor & Yuta Updated card for #AEWDynamite St.Patrick's Day SlamBritt Baker vs Thunder Rosa - Steel Cage- AEW Women's ChampionshipScorpio Sky vs Wardlow -TNT ChampionshipHangman, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy vs Adam Cole, reDRagonJon Moxley, Danielson vs Chuck Taylor & Yuta Updated card for #AEWDynamite St.Patrick's Day Slam🍀Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa - Steel Cage- AEW Women's Championship 🍀Scorpio Sky vs Wardlow -TNT Championship 🍀 Hangman, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy vs Adam Cole, reDRagon 🍀 Jon Moxley, Danielson vs Chuck Taylor & Yuta https://t.co/yS26869CDq

All of those matches could impact the upcoming Rampage and its ratings. Some storylines and feuds will be created after St. Patrick's slam, and people will surely tune in on Friday's Rampage to see the continuation of those.

Which match are you most looking forward to on Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy