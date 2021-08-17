AEW Rampage viewership numbers revealed

AEW Rampage premiered on August 13, 2021, with high-profile matches filling up the one-hour show. It ended up being a sprint as three title matches and a highly emotional moment wrapped up a thrilling first episode.

As with every major wrestling show, fans are eager to see how the show performed in terms of viewership. AEW Rampage recorded 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 key demo rating.

AEW Rampage on Friday was watched by 740,000 viewers on average. 396,000 were aged 18-49 (0.30 rating).



Smackdown on Fox was watched by 2,084,000. In 18-49, 746,000 (0.58 rating) watched.



While there is no historical data to measure the Rampage number, AEW was forced to run Dynamite on Fridays for almost a month in June. The ratings were the lowest in AEW history; the lowest dropping down to 462,000 viewers while the highest rising to just 552,000.

Compared to those, it seems like Rampage did just fine. With CM Punk heavily rumored to be showing up in Chicago for AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20, it's quite plausible that we'll see a spike in these ratings come next week.

AEW Rampage's debut episode was packed

Rampage featured three matches, all for a championship. The opener saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defend his IMPACT Wrestling World title against Christian Cage. Christian shocked the world as he became the first man to inflict a singles loss on Omega since AEW Full Gear 2019 to become the new champion.

Miro destroyed Fuego del Sol to retain the TNT Championship but the real talking point came after the match. Tony Khan asked Sammy Guevara to offer Del Sol an AEW contract in the most emotional moment of the night.

The main event saw hometown hero Britt Baker take on Red Velvet for the AEW Women's Championship. The Dentist retained after a hard-fought victory that saw Jamie Hayter save her from an attack by Kris Statlander.

For a one-hour show, AEW certainly delivered and the expectations for next week are sky high.

