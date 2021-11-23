AEW Rampage Viewership and Key Demo Rating on last week - Report

AEW Rampage on TNT drew 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this Friday night. This was 7.96% and 10% higher than the previous week's viewership and key demo rating. Despite this, the show ended lower in both Cable Top 150 and the night’s Most Viewed Show on Cable rankings than last week's go-home show before AEW Full Gear.

Last week's show featured Darby Allin vs Billy Gunn as the opening contest where the former scored a win. The show ended with Jurassic Express securing a victory against former Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. The show also showcased Jade Cargill advancing in the TBS Championship Tournament by defeating Red Velvet.

WWE SmackDown on Friday night remained the week’s most-watched wrestling show. It drew 2.06 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in 18-49 key demographics. This was the go-home show before WWE Survivor Series. The main event featured a confrontation between The New Day and Roman Reigns with The Usos. It ended with Big E gaining the upper hand over The Tribal Chief.

Eddie Kingston vs Daniel Garcia announced for this week’s AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston was interrupted by Daniel Garcia and 2.0 during a backstage promo segment on last week's Dynamite. Garcia told Kingston that he survived CM Punk longer than Kingston did in Full Gear. Eddie Kingston took offense to that. He claimed that he was in a fight with CM Punk, not in a wrestling match. It was later confirmed on AEW Rampage that Garcia and Kingston will face each other this Friday on Rampage.

Eddie seemed “over” by the crowd's reaction during the CM Punk feud. Let’s see whether he can pull the AEW Rampage TV ratings further this week.

