AEW Rampage viewership slightly down despite Jon Moxley’s match last week

The January 26, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage was held in Enmarket Arena, Savannah. Former World Champion Jon Moxley was also in action this week.

This week's episode featured four huge matches. Stars like Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and many more were present on the show.

According to Wrestlenomics, this edition of Rampage drew an average audience of 382,000 and was rated 0.13 among 18-49 demographics.

Expand Tweet

The total viewership is down from last week, as it drew 390,000, and the ratings are slightly up from last week, as it was rated 0.12 among the audience.

The night's first bout saw Jon Moxley defeat the rising Lee Moriarty in a hard-hitting match. Following the match, Shane Taylor took a cheap shot at the former AEW World Champion, taking their feud one step further.

Later, Konosuke Takeshita showcased his impeccable skills to pick up the victory against Christopher Daniels. Also, Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho in an exciting match.

In the main event, Komander defeated El Hijo del Vikingo, Kip Sabian, and Butcher in a fast-paced match. Komander now has earned his title opportunity against Orange Cassidy's International Championship.

Despite The Purveyor of Violence's presence, the show couldn't draw much attention this week.

What did you think of this week's episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here