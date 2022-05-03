AEW Rampage ratings register significant drop in viewership and key demo

The April 29 edition of AEW Rampage has witnessed another massive decline in both viewership and key demo ratings, as per new reports.

After recording an increase in audience numbers on the April 22 episode, the show has returned to earth as last Friday's numbers decreased. Meanwhile, the low key demo from April 22 didn't go upwards either.

Last week's Rampage saw Samoa Joe retain his Ring of Honor TV Championship against Trent Beretta. Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament qualifier. Hook and Danhausen had a face-off that turned into a brief alliance after Tony Nese interrupted them.

However, last Friday's episode only scored an average of 464,000 viewers on TNT, 10.42% down compared to the 518,000 on April 22, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Based on Wrestlenomics, the key demo rating drew even lower as it only recorded 0.14, equivalent to 179,000 in the 18-49 demographic. This was 26.31% down from the 0.19 last April 22, equalling 248,000 in the demo audience.

With that in mind, the key demo for April 29 is now the second-lowest in the show's history. Meanwhile, its viewership numbers have become the fourth all-time lowest in all timeslots.

What's in store for AEW programming this week?

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a couple of debuts. Jeff Hardy will make his singles debut against Bobby Fish as the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifier continues.

Meanwhile, Deonna Purrazzo will make her first-ever AEW appearance as she will face Mercedes Martinez in a Champion vs. Champion match.

The other matches will feature Chris Jericho, Santana, Wardlow, Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta), and Andrade Family Office (Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade).

The upcoming episode of Rampage will have a special start time of 5:30 PM ET to give way to TNT's coverage of the Stanley Cup playoffs in NHL. Friday's show will involve HOOK in singles action and Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho in tag team bout.

This week's programming will likely play a massive role in helping Friday's show increase its numbers. It will be interesting to see if some recurring feuds will bridge from Dynamite to Rampage.

