AEW Rampage witnesses upswing in ratings leading into Revolution 2022

The Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage was surely a banger and didn't disappoint, leading to the pay-per-view. Instead, it has gained significant increase in the latest ratings.

According to Wrestlenomics, the Friday edition of Rampage garnered 545,000 viewers on TNT. This was better than the 473,000 mark last week, with an increase of 21.56%.

It resulted in a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, better than the 0.18 from last week, for a huge 22.22% increase. It represents 287,000 people from the 18-49 demographic for a 22.13% increase, from the 235,000 of 18-49 viewers.

The main event of Rampage featured a qualifier match for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, starring Christian Cage and "All Ego" Ethan Page, with Captain Charisma coming out on top.

Sammy Guevara successfully defended the TNT Championship in a three-way match against Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin.

Debuts from Keith Lee and Erik Redbeard also occurred on Rampage, while Hikaru Shida returned after Serena Deeb's match against Leila Grey.

Revolution 2022 was well-received, momentum shifts to AEW amidst ratings increase

The recently concluded AEW Revolution 2022 was an eye-catcher as it featured several title matches that were well received by fans.

Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution ladder match to become the number one contender for the TNT title. Hangman Adam Page retained his world heavyweight title against Adam Cole while 62-year-old Sting jumped through three tables against Andrade in the Tornado Trios Match.

As a fallout from the pay-per-view, the upcoming Dynamite and Rampage shows may get a significant boost in ratings. With the debuts of Shane Strickland and William Regal it has surely created a lot of buzz as fans look forward to what they will do next.

The upcoming TNT title match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky will also be an eye-catcher as the winner will go on to face Wardlow. Fans will also be looking forward to MJF's reaction to the loss and how he deals with the betrayal of Mr. Mayhem.

There is potential for a lot of new storylines and feuds to take shape in the upcoming weeks.

