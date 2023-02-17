AEW referee accused of making a wrong call during Jon Moxley's match

AEW personality Jose Assistant recently caused a stir on social media after accusing the referee of making the wrong call during a match involving Jon Moxley.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, the Blackpool Combat Club, comprising Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, fought Rush and Preston Vance. After Castagnoli executed a Giant Swing on Vance, the teams exchanged blows until Jose attacked the Swiss Superman with a chair, prompting Wheeler Yuta to intervene.

Rush attempted his signature Bulls Horn move, but Castagnoli countered with a mid-air spear, allowing Jon Moxley to secure the victory by choking out Vance with a chain.

After the match, Jose took to Twitter to call out AEW President Tony Khan, saying that at no point did Vance "tap out" or say he quit. He also noted that the referee did not even check to see if Vance had passed out. He urged Khan to be fair and demanded a rematch between Vance and Moxley.

"Hello @TonyKhan, at NO POINT did @Pres10Vance “tap out” or say he quit. Also the referee did NOT check to see if Preston was passed out. Be fair, Tony. The match was called for no reason, EL PERRO PELIGROSO should be honored a rematch with Moxley." Jose wrote.

Jon Moxley challenges Hangman Page for a match at AEW Revolution

The long-standing feud between AEW stars Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page is set to be resolved with one final match at Revolution. The last time these two stars locked horns, Moxley came out on top. Hangman is looking for redemption.

Following Page's win against Kip Sabian on Dynamite, the Blackpool Combat Club members confronted him, leading to a challenge from Moxley for a Texas Deathmatch at AEW Revolution.

With both stars agreeing that they were unhappy with the way their previous match ended, this third and final match promises to be an intense and hard-fought battle.

What do you think about the upcoming Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page at Revolution? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments!

