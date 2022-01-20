Top AEW employee recalls sharing historical  moment with Sting two decades later

Sting is undoubtedly one of the few remaining active legends in pro wrestling today. The WCW Icon has captivated millions of fans throughout his long and illustrious career. Interestingly, one of them had a chance to not only witness the Icon wrestle in the ring but also officiate his match.

AEW's most senior referee, Bryce Remsburg, recently tweeted about the unforgettable moment he shared with the 62-year old star last night.

Bryce turned the clock back to 1997 when his dad took him to watch Sting's WCW World Championship victory over Hulk Hogan at Starrcade. Even though Bryce was involved in the capacity of a referee last night, he noted that he got the chance to relive his moment as a fan.

Bryce thanked AEW and Tony Khan for allowing him to complete his story full circle:

"On 12/28/97 in Washington, DC my dad took me to see Sting win the WCW World Title at Starrcade ‘97 from the back row. On 1/19/22 in Washington, DC I officiated a match that Sting won from inside the same ring. Thanks for the fully circular night, @TonyKhan and @AEW and DC."

Bryce Remsburg @dabryceisright



On 1/19/22 in Washington, DC I officiated a match that Sting won from inside the same ring.



Bryce Remsburg officiated The Icon and Darby Allin's remarkable victory over Anthony Bowens and Max Caster in the main event of Dynamite this week. The WCW Icon emerged as the star of the night after he delivered yet another breath-taking performance.

The Acclaimed gained an initial advantage in the bout, taking out Allin before the bell rang.

But the WWE Hall of Famer showed incredible resiliency in a two-on-one situation, dominating Bowens and Caster for the better part of the match. Towards the closing moments, Allin returned to the ring and delivered a Coffin Drop on Bowens to pick up the win for his team.

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin?

The WCW Icon and Darby Allin have overcome every tag team that has stepped up against them, currently boasting an impressive record of 6-0 in the AEW tag team division.

With Revolution 2022 right around the corner, the company could put its fan-favorite stars in tag team title contention.

