AEW reimburses wrestling promotion over Daniel Garcia absence

AEW continued to enhance its burgeoning reputation by reimbursing independent promotion, St. Louis Anarchy. Daniel Garcia was scheduled to appear for the promotion's August 20 show, but it was announced on Twitter that Garcia will not be appearing.

Daniel Garcia has been pulled from the event on Friday. There will be card changes. I'm very sorry. — St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) August 16, 2021

Garcia was apologetic and promised to make up for it.

Very sorry. I’ll make it up to you guys in the near future. https://t.co/WVTxD6FDv5 — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 16, 2021

Although no official reason was stated for Daniel Garcia's absence, St. Louis Anarchy thanked All Elite Wrestling in a subsequent tweet for reimbursing his travel costs.

"Shout out to @AEW for reimbursing us on travel we had bought Garcia for Friday. Not alot of bigger companies would of done that. The purpose of us is to get talent ready for them. We wish Garcia the best and hopefully we see him in Anarchy soon," tweeted the St. Louis Anarchy Twitter account.

Shout out to @AEW for reimbursing us on travel we had bought Garcia for Friday. Not alot of bigger companies would of done that. The purpose of us is to get talent ready for them. We wish Garcia the best and hopefully we see him in Anarchy soon. — St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) August 16, 2021

Tony Khan's promotion has placed a lot of emphasis on helping communities with expansive community outreach programs. They make it a point to help smaller independent wrestling promotions by showcasing their talent on Dark and Dark: Elevation while allowing their wrestlers to work independent dates.

Daniel Garcia wrestled Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite in a losing effort last week. His debut on Dynamite came in a six-man tag team match two weeks back as Garcia and 2.0 took on Jon Moxley, Allin and Eddie Kingston.

Daniel Garcia's career in AEW

Daniel Garcia first wrestled for All Elite Wrestling on AEW Dark in September 2020. Garcia and Kevin Blackwood lost to The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action.

The duo then lost to Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss on the following edition of Dark. Daniel Garcia's first singles match saw him lose to Janela on Dark: Elevation before he lost to Lee Johnson.

His only win in the company so far has come against fan-favorite Fuego del Sol on Dark. His performances were impressive enough for him to make the cut for appearances on Dynamite in consecutive weeks.

