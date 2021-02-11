AEW releases bracket information for the Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament

This afternoon, AEW released the much-anticipated brackets for its Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament, with the winner receiving the next shot against Hikaru Shida.

This tournament is incredibly unique, as each side of the bracket will occur in either Japan or the United States. Here are the revealed matches for the tournament in order.

United States bracket:

Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

Serena Deeb vs. Riho

Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Anna Jay

Japan bracket:

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

Veny vs. Emi Sakura

Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

We take an inside look at the competitors in the first-ever AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament, as well as a breakdown of the tournament bracket. https://t.co/kFrhjsgmxa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2021

Who will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship?

It was also revealed that the tournament's matches would be split up. Some will be seen on Wednesdays on AEW Dynamite, while others will air Monday evenings at 7 PM EST on the AEW YouTube channel.

While the video didn't expressly state this, it appears that the matches on the United States side of the bracket will be the ones to air on Dynamite. Meanwhile, the matches on the Japan side will air on YouTube.

Advertisement

There has been no announcement of when the tournament's finals will occur, but the last AEW Eliminator Tournament had their finals occur at AEW Full Gear. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see these finals take place at AEW Revolution. However, if they choose to end the tournament on Dynamite, they could have the actual title match at Revolution instead.

Regardless of the outcome AEW chooses to take, this should be an exhilarating tournament on both sides of the bracket that will produce an explosive finals on TNT or pay-per-view.

The AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off tonight on Dynamite with Thunder Rosa going one-on-one with Legit Leyla Hirsch.

Who is your favorite to win the tournament? Who would you like to see in the finals? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.