AEW releases teaser trailer for Fight Forever video game; additional details announced

AEW has released an official teaser for its upcoming video game Fight Forever, as well as additional details surrounding what fans can expect when they get the game.

AEW: Fight Forever has been under development from Yuke's, who have joined forces with THQ Nordic as publishers. It's been confirmed that Fight Forever will come to PlayStations 4 & 5, Xbox One, Series X & S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The official press release notes that former world champ Kenny Omega had the following to say about the game:

“One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever."

Omega also touted the company's partnership with THQ, the publisher associated with legendary games such as WWF No Mercy and the SmackDown vs. RAW series:

“Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over.”

It has also been confirmed that players can pull off most of the current maneuvers seen on weekly television, as well as 'innovative tandem offensive moves'. Online co-op, career mode, create-a-wrestler, and extreme match types will also feature.

Check out the official announcement teaser below:

PC players can already wishlist Fight Forever as AEW opened their official Steam page

Although there is not yet a tangible release date or extended look at the upcoming game, players on PC can now add the title to their wishlist in anticipation of those details being made clear.

Fight Forever now has an official page on Steam, Valve's platform for which many PC players access their titles. The game's Steam page also offers some insight into the hardware it will require:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150 (AVX - Compatible processor)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 25 GB available space

Additional Notes: At least 4 GB Video Memory

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD FX 8350 (AVX - Compatible processor)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 25 GB available space

Additional Notes: At least 6 GB Video Memory

Are you excited for All Elite Wrestling's first video game? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

