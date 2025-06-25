AEW returning to iconic venue (Exclusive)

AEW has been going from strength to strength since its inception in 2019. The company has continued to grow every year and is now heading towards its first-ever pay-per-view, to be held in a baseball stadium, as All In: Texas takes place at Globe Life Field.

WrestleVotes provided even more good news for the fans of the promotion, confirming that the company will return to the Manhattan Center this December. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportkeeda WrestleBinge, he broke this huge news regarding the company's future plans.

Last year in December, AEW hosted its first event at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. Their three-day holiday special garnered great reviews, and WrestleVotes confirmed that they will be back at the venue for a few episodes in December 2025.

Trending

"I've learned through sources that they're going to return to the Manhattan Center, the Hammerstein Ballroom once again this December like they did last year to rave reviews. So, New York city around the holidays, AEW will be back in the Hammerstein Ballroom for a few episodes of their TV," he said. [19:20 onwards]

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The promotion held a three-day holiday special in 2024, where all of AEW's weekly shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, featured special episodes of their own. It began with the Christmas Collision on December 21, before Dynamite on 34th Street, which was played on Christmas Day. The special ended with New Year's Smash on Rampage.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!