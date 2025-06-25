AEW returning to iconic venue (Exclusive)

AEW has been going from strength to strength since its inception in 2019. The company has continued to grow every year and is now heading towards its first-ever pay-per-view, to be held in a baseball stadium, as All In: Texas takes place at Globe Life Field.
WrestleVotes provided even more good news for the fans of the promotion, confirming that the company will return to the Manhattan Center this December. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportkeeda WrestleBinge, he broke this huge news regarding the company's future plans.
Last year in December, AEW hosted its first event at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. Their three-day holiday special garnered great reviews, and WrestleVotes confirmed that they will be back at the venue for a few episodes in December 2025.
"I've learned through sources that they're going to return to the Manhattan Center, the Hammerstein Ballroom once again this December like they did last year to rave reviews. So, New York city around the holidays, AEW will be back in the Hammerstein Ballroom for a few episodes of their TV," he said. [19:20 onwards]
The promotion held a three-day holiday special in 2024, where all of AEW's weekly shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, featured special episodes of their own. It began with the Christmas Collision on December 21, before Dynamite on 34th Street, which was played on Christmas Day. The special ended with New Year's Smash on Rampage.
