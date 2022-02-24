AEW makes a massive announcement regarding Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution 2022 will take place on the 5th of March. With less than a month left until the event takes place, more and more surprises are being unveiled.

The latest surprise is that Revolution will be aired in select theaters. See the full press release below:

"Joe Hand Promotions is making AEW REVOLUTION available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others."

The statement referenced AEW being at the forefront of bringing new experiences to viewers, beyond just conventional pay-per-views or venues.

“All Elite Wrestling is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities to bring their fans together in new non-traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

AEW will be airing a special live music event before Revolution

All Elite Wrestling announced a first-ever live music concert that will take place during the Revolution weekend. The live music show will begin on March 5th at the University of Central Florida.

The concert is set to feature songs from "Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Volume 1", the album will be releasing on February 18th. Rappers Monteasy, Wrestle, and Flow will perform live theme songs from some of the wrestlers.

Are you excited for Revolution? What are you most looking forward to from the event? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Revolution 2022? Yes No 14 votes so far