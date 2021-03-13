AEW Revolution breaks a wrestling PPV record, reportedly generates over $6 Million

AEW presented its first pay-per-view of 2021, AEW Revolution, on March 7, and the show offered fans a card that featured nine matches. The pay-per-view generated a lot of revenue for the company, and it reportedly became the highest grossing non-WWE wrestling show in the United States in recent memory.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW made over $6 million from its pay-per-view buys for Revolution. He added that the revenue from the show was closer to $7 million.

Fans could purchase the event on pay-per-view for $60, and it was also available for streaming on B/R Live for $50. Apart from generating a lot of buzz, the pay-per-view also produced a lot of revenue for the company.

Per Meltzer's report, AEW Revolution was the highest grossing non-WWE wrestling show since 1999. Likewise, it's also important to note that Revolution was the most profitable pay-per-view in AEW history.

AEW promoted the show by setting up surprises that fans were eager to see. From the "Hall of Fame worthy" signing to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, the wrestling world was quite eager to see how the event would unfold.

Plus, holding the pay-per-view on Sunday worked in AEW's favor, as the company would have competed with UFC 259 on Saturday. Due to Revolution's success, Tony Khan mentioned that this pay-per-view won't be the only AEW event that will take place on a Sunday this year.

AEW will be hosting its next pay-per-view 'Double or Nothing' on May 30

During AEW Revolution, the company announced the date of its next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, which will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Like AEW Revolution, Double or Nothing will take be held in Daily's Place, AEW's home base for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given that it's over two months away, AEW hasn't announced any matches for Double or Nothing yet. But with the prominence of AEW Dynamite, it's only a matter of time before the card becomes fairly clear.