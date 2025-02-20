AEW Revolution heats up with intense rivalry added to match card

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which is the next major event for the company, will see the culmination of heated tensions between two of the top stars of the roster.

The stars in question are MJF and Hangman Adam Page. Both men have seen their biggest success happen in the company, and both have become top stars in the wrestling industry. Moreover, they have been crossing paths for weeks, with things escalated during the opening segment of the February 19 edition of Dynamite.

The intense faceoff happened between them inside the ring, which was surrounded by security. MJF, as he often does, gloated about his success, which he believed was greater than Adam Page's own.

Moreover, he berated the fans for supporting Hangman despite the heinous things he has done in AEW. Not only that, MJF did not even flinch at mentioning Page ending the career of his mentor, Christopher Daniels, in a grueling Texas Deathmatch a few weeks ago.

The heated back and forth went on, and both men were ready to throw punches at each other but were stopped by security. However, MJF had the last laugh as he showed major disrespect by spitting in Adam Page's face.

As the tension between the two reached its peak, it was made official that MJF and Adam Page would compete against each other in a match at AEW Revolution, which will no doubt be a blockbuster spectacle for the show.

