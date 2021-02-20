AEW Revolution Ladder Match qualifier announced for next week's episode of Dynamite

AEW has announced that the AEW Face of the Revolution Ladder Match will get a shot at the TNT Championship. Next week's episode will reveal the fourth member of this match.

AEW's official Twitter account announced that Rey Fenix and Lance Archer will face off on AEW Dynamite for a spot in the ladder match.

The first 3 wrestlers to agree to terms for the Face The Revolution Ladder Match were @CodyRhodes, @scorpiosky, & @PENTAELZEROM! With great demand for the remaining spots AEW will hold qualifying matches on #AEWDynamite starting next Wednesday 2/24 with Rey Fenix v. Lance Archer! pic.twitter.com/Bu1YjI80J8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2021

Archer and Fenix both have been buzzworthy stars in AEW ever since they arrived in the company. They have been featured prominently in recent weeks. Both men also teamed up with former AEW Champion Jon Moxley this past Wednesday to defeat Eddie Kingston, the Butcher and the Blade.

There are three other competitors who have already been announced for the ladder match: Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

TNT Champion Darby Allin is already booked for AEW Revolution

Darby Allin with the TNT Championship

Darby Allin defeated Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear to win the TNT Championship. As a result, Team Taz has been targeting him ever since. Allin has already defeated the group's main members, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in singles competition on AEW Dynamite.

Now, the champion has received some backup in the form of Sting. The legend made his debut to save Allin from Team Taz. The Icon joined this heated rivalry, and he'll return to the ring in a street fight at AEW Revolution.

This bout will be Sting's first match in a wrestling capacity since 2015, when he challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Sting suffered an injury during that match, and he was subsequently forced to retire.

But Sting seems to be coming out of retirement, and he has already proven that he can take a bump. He was powerbombed by Brian Cage on this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Naturally, many fans are intrigued to see how this street fight will play out at AEW Revolution.