AEW Revolution main event suddenly undergoes shocking last-minute change

AEW Revolution's main event had a surprise involvement tonight. Jon Moxley and Cope were scheduled to wrestle for the AEW World Championship but Christian Cage made it a Triple Threat. The Patriarch has been carrying the AEW World Championship contenders contract with him since All in 2024, where he won it after a Casino Gauntlet match. After many failed attempts, he finally cashed in his shot at the AEW Word Championship.

Ad

Since January, Cope vowed to take down his arch-nemesis Jon Moxley and his crew. In the past few weeks, he almost achieved what he wanted and took out almost every member of The Death Riders, except for the AEW World Champion. Jay White also assisted him in this mission. After months of hide and seek, the two stars finally collided in the main event of the AEW Revolution.

Jon Moxley wasn't accompanied by any of his teammates tonight. The match was extremely hard-hitting and brought the best out of the two stars. Wheeler Yuta and Jay White also tried to cause chaos in the match.

Ad

Trending

During the closing stages of the match, Christian Cage surprisingly cashed in his contract and made the main event a Triple Threat. However, he got choked out by Moxley.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who can dethrone Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback